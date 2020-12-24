Buccaneers’ Ronald Jones out vs. Lions

Getty Images

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones will miss his second consecutive game on Saturday in Detroit.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians confirmed today that Jones will not be cleared to return from the COVID-19 reserve list in time to make the trip to Detroit.

Jones missed his first game of the season last week when he was placed on the list. Prior to last week, Jones had started all 13 games for the Buccaneers this season, rushing for 900 yards and six touchdowns.

In Jones’ absence last week, Leonard Fournette started and had 14 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns. The Lions have one of the worst defenses in the NFL, and they’re dealing with difficult circumstances with several coaches exposed to COVID-19, so it won’t be surprising if Fournette is able to put up big numbers in Detroit.