Bucs signing Drew Stanton to practice squad

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are signing quarterback Drew Stanton to their practice squad, agent Mike McCartney tweeted.

Stanton played for Bucs coach Bruce Arians in Indianapolis and Arizona.

The Buccaneers needed a practice squad quarterback to replace Josh Rosen, who signed with the 49ers’ 53-player roster.

Stanton, 36, entered the league as a second-round choice of the Lions in 2007. He has not played in a regular-season game since 2017 while with the Cardinals.

He has appeared in 38 games with 17 starts, going 11-6. Stanton has thrown for 4,059 yards, 20 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his career.