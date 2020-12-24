Cam Newton sidesteps question about his future

Getty Images

The Patriots signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal with a $1.05 million base salary and worth up to $7.5 million.

So where do Newton and the Patriots go from here?

Newton sidestepped a question about whether he wants to return to the team in 2021, instead focusing his attention toward the Bills on Monday night.

“I think the biggest thing is I’m just trying to maximize on the things that I know I have to prove. And that’s starting with Monday,” Newton said Thursday, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald. “That’s simple. I play this game for one reason, and that’s just to win. And we have an opportunity to win on Monday. Let’s just see how that goes.”

Newton’s response came after he was asked about the caption on his Instagram post earlier this week. He said on the social media site he wants “to be a part of the solution” for the Patriots.

“I will be the first to tell you that this year has been unacceptable in more ways than one!!,” the caption read. “And the standard has been and always will be set; and unfortunately we (I) did not live up to what that standard was at all times or consistently enough!!

“With that being said the answers are in the locker room and one thing I do know about this bunch is that this locker room is filled with guys who want to be a part of the solution including me!!”

Newton has completed 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,381 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 starts this season. He also has rushed for 489 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Patriots will not make the postseason for the first time since 2008.