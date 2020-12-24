Cardinals putting Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cardinals will be without one of their situational pass rushing threats for the rest of the season.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury announced on Thursday that linebacker Dennis Gardeck is going on injured reserve. Gardeck hurt his knee against the Eagles last weekend.

Gardeck had two sacks before getting hurt in the win over Philly and had five sacks in the last three games. He got those sacks while playing a total of 35 defensive snaps. He had 16 tackles, seven sacks, 10 quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery on 93 snaps in 14 games.

Gardeck is in his third year with the team, but played exclusively on special teams in his first two seasons.

With Chandler Jones already on injured reserve, Haason Reddick, Markus Golden, and Devon Kennard will be the outside linebacker options for Arizona.