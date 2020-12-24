Carlton Davis unlikely to play on Saturday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are set to play without cornerback Carlton Davis against the Lions on Saturday.

Davis is the only player on the team with an injury designation. He is listed as doubtful to play due to a groin injury. Davis leads the league with 18 passes defensed this season.

Safety Antoine Winfield didn’t practice on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, but was limited on Thursday and full on Friday. Both and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) are set to play as the Bucs try to nail down their first playoff berth since 2007.

Running back Ronald Jones will not be part of the effort. Head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that he will not be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Saturday’s game.