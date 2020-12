Getty Images

The Chargers have placed tight end Hunter Henry on the reserve/COVID-19 list, head coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday.

Henry has started all 14 games for the Chargers this season, making 60 receptions for 613 yards with four touchdowns. It’s a career high in caches for the tight end.

It’s currently not known if Henry tested positive or is a close contact of someone who has.

Lynn said Donald Parham would start at tight end for Henry in Sunday’s game against the Broncos.