Daniel Jones “on the right track” for Sunday

The Giants expect to have offensive coordinator Jason Garrett back with the team for Sunday’s game against the Ravens and head coach Joe Judge sounds optimistic about quarterback Daniel Jones returning to the lineup as well.

Jones was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice after missing last Sunday’s loss to Cleveland with hamstring and ankle injuries. Judge said that the belief is that sitting out “helped resolve some of those issues” and that Jones “is at lesser risk of being injured” than he was a week ago.

As a result, they’ll put Jones through a “higher volume” practice on Thursday.

“He’ll jump right into his normal role and go forward with it,” Judge said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “We came out of [Wednesday’s] practice feeling like we were on the right track.”

Assuming all goes well on Thursday, it seems likely Jones will be on the field this Sunday.