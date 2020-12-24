Daniel Jones remains limited at Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Giants coach Joe Judge said before practice he was “really encouraged” with the progress Daniel Jones has made this week. The quarterback, though, officially remained limited in Thursday’s practice.

Jones has missed two of the past three games with hamstring and ankle injuries.

The Giants scored a season-low six points in Sunday’s loss to the Browns as Colt McCoy started for Jones and Freddie Kitchens replaced Jason Garrett calling the plays. Garrett is expected to return to the sideline after a bout with COVID-19 kept him out last week.

The Giants did not have receiver Golden Tate (calf) at Thursday’s practice.

Defensive back Darnay Holmes (knee) was limited.

Tight end Evan Engram (calf) and offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle) were full participants.