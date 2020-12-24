Derek Carr has no injury status, Henry Ruggs activated off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden may not have wanted to let the cat out of the bag on his starting quarterback, but his injury report probably just did.

Derek Carr has no injury status for Saturday’s game, meaning he’s expected to play against the Dolphins. Carr suffered a groin injury last week against the Chargers, but was a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices.

Carr said this week he was feeling great adding he would do everything he could to play on Saturday.

Marcus Mariota was in line to start if Carr couldn’t play.

The Raiders have only two players with an injury status. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) was declared out and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) is questionable.

Las Vegas may have wide receiver Henry Ruggs back, as the club activated him off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

Per Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area News Group, Gruden said Ruggs “looked pretty good. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. We’re hopeful he can be available for the game.”

However, Las Vegas will be thin at linebacker. Nicholas Morrow was placed on the COVID-19 list, a day after teammate Nick Kwiatkoski went on the list, too. Morrow has played 13 games this season, starting 10. He has 2.0 sacks, nine passes defensed, seven tackles for loss, and an interception.