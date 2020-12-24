Devin McCourty plans on playing in 2021

Getty Images

Patriots safety Devin McCourty mused about retirement before Super Bowl LIII, but returned for the 2019 season and re-signed with the team ahead of the 2020 season.

McCourty signed a contract that runs through next season and he expects to see it through. McCourty was on WEEI on Thursday morning and said he is planning on a 12th season in New England.

“I’m still enjoying football,” McCourty said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I plan on playing next year. Just trying to finish out these two games the best way I can, and then when the offseason hits, evaluate and all that stuff. But still feel pretty healthy and love going out there and competing.”

McCourty is set to make a base salary of $8 million next season and $4 million of it will be guaranteed if he’s on the roster on March 20.