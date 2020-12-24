Doug Pederson: I appreciate how Carson Wentz has handled his benching

Getty Images

Despite a report on Sunday that Carson Wentz wants out if he’s going to remain behind Jalen Hurts on the Eagles’ quarterback depth chart, coach Doug Pederson says Wentz hasn’t been a problem since becoming a backup.

“Listen, that’s something that I really appreciate about Carson, how he’s handled this. He doesn’t want to be a distraction to the team. He wants to help the team win. That’s the bottom line,” Pederson said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “We don’t let those kinds of things creep into our thinking and try to keep them out of the locker room so it won’t divide your team.”

Pederson said there have been no disruptions within the team regarding the quarterback switch.

“That’s one thing that Carson has not allowed to happen,” Pederson said. “And he’s not going to let it happen. He’s been a pro about it.”

Wentz’s poor play and huge contract are a big problem facing the Eagles. But that’s a problem for the offseason. Right now, Pederson says there’s no problem at all.