Eight Lions questionable for Saturday’s game

The Lions will play Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers without several members of their coaching staff due to COVID-19 protocols. They could be without numerous players, too.

Detroit listed eight players as questionable, including quarterback Matthew Stafford — though he’s expected to play. Stafford (ribs/right thumb) was limited in all three days of practice.

Notably, offensive linemen Frank Ragnow (throat), Taylor Decker (groin), and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion) are all questionable. Ragnow and Decker were limited participants in Thursday’s session.

Linebacker Jamie Collins (neck), safety Jayron Kearse (hip), kicker Matt Prater (back), and cornerback Daryl Roberts (hip) are also questionable. Collins did not practice all week, though, ostensibly making him less likely to play.

Wide receiver Kenny Golalday (hip) and offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby (ankle) are both out.