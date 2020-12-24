Emmanuel Sanders tells younger Saints wideouts to “seize the day”

Getty Images

The Saints will be without Michael Thomas for at least the rest of the regular season and his absence opens the door for other wideouts to make their marks.

With Deonte Harris also on injured reserve and Tre'Quan Smith battling an ankle injury, most of the wideouts getting those chances are on the green side. Emmanuel Sanders is an experienced veteran and Tommylee Lewis has played 38 NFL games, but Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Juwan Johnson have 11 appearances between them.

The Saints may get Marquez Callaway back from injured reserve this week, but the undrafted rookie only has nine games under his belt and that makes him part of the audience for Sanders’ advice for younger teammates trying to establish themselves in the NFL.

“I’ve been preaching to them, ‘Carpe diem, seize the moment, seize the day.’ . . . This is an opportunity, and I’m sure a lot of y’all prayed for these opportunities,” Sanders said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com.

Lewis, Humphrey, Johnson, and Callaway have 40 NFL catches between them and pushing that number up against the Vikings on Friday would be a help to the Saints’ bid to wrap up the NFC South.