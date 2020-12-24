Eric Ebron back to full practice, Stephon Tuitt still out

Getty Images

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron is moving in the right direction when it comes to playing in Sunday’s game against the Colts.

Ebron left Monday night’s game with a back injury and word on Tuesday was that he’d be OK for this week, but he did not participate in the team’s first practice of the week. Ebron was on the field Thursday and he got in a full practice session.

The news is not as positive when it comes to defensive end Stephon Tuitt. He was out of practice for the second straight day with a back injury. Friday will bring word on an injury designation for Tuitt, who is second on the Steelers with nine sacks this season.

Linebackers Marcus Allen (stinger), Ulysees Gilbert (ankle), and Ola Adeniyi (shoulder) also missed their second practice of the week. Kicker Chris Boswell (groin) was added to the injury report as a limited participant.