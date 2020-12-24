Eric Kendricks, Kyle Rudolph will miss another game

Getty Images

The Vikings’ bid for a winning Christmas will unfold without linebacker Eric Kendricks and tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Both players have been ruled out for Friday afternoon’s game in New Orleans. It’s the fourth straight game that Kendricks has missed with a calf injury while Rudolph is going to miss his third game in a row with a foot injury.

The Vikings also ruled out defensive end Jalyn Holmes (groin), linebacker Troy Dye (concussion, hamstring), and running back Alexander Mattison (concussion). Linebacker Todd Davis (groin) is set to miss the game as well after being listed as doubtful.

Defensive tackle Armon Watts (ankle) and fullback C.J. Ham (quad) round out the report with questionable listings.