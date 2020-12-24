Full practice for Stefon Diggs Thursday

Getty Images

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs‘ stellar first season with the Bills is on track to continue against the Patriots on Monday night.

Diggs was listed as a full participant in practice on Thursday’s initial injury report for the week. Diggs hurt his foot during last Saturday’s rout of the Broncos, but there was never much sign of concern from the team about his condition and he was on the field for Wednesday’s informal practice session.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White (neck) was also a full participant after being knocked out last weekend. Quarterback Josh Allen (knee, ankle) and defensive end AJ Espenesa (non-injury related) were also full participants.

Tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee, hamstring) and tackle Ty Nsekhe (groin) did not practice. Kick returner Andre Roberts (back) and right tackle Darryl Williams (groin) were limited after sitting out on Wednesday.