Giants expect Jason Garrett back on Sunday

The Giants didn’t have offensive coordinator Jason Garrett for last Sunday’s game against the Browns because of COVID-19 protocols, but they don’t expect to turn to Freddie Kitchens to call plays again this weekend.

Kitchens deferred questions about his role to Giants head coach Joe Judge when he spoke to reporters on Thursday. When it was Judge’s turn to meet the media, he said that everything is on track for Garrett to rejoin the team for their game in Baltimore this Sunday.

“For everything we understand he’ll be available to call plays at the game,” Judge said, via SNY.tv.

Given the timing of when he’ll be cleared, Garrett may be traveling to Baltimore on his own to meet up the rest of the team. Once he does, he’ll get to work on trying to push the right buttons for the league’s 31st-ranked offense.