Haason Reddick, Larry Fitzgerald questionable for Saturday

Getty Images

The Cardinals put one of their pass rushers on injured reserve Thursday and another one has been listed as questionable to play against the 49ers.

Dennis Gardeck is the one who went on injured reserve with a knee injury and Haason Reddick‘s the one whose status is up in the air. Reddick was limited in practice the last two days and is considered questionable to play due to a shoulder injury.

Reddick leads the team with 11 sacks.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin) was listed as questionable after practicing for the first time this week. Tight end Dan Arnold (back) was added to the injury report and drew the same tag.

Cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (hamstring, calf) and tight end Maxx Williams (knee) are also listed as questionable despite not practicing at all this week. Tight end Darrell Daniels (hamstring), running back Chase Edmonds (ankle, knee), linebacker Kylie Fitts (hamstring), guard Justin Pugh (calf), and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle) round out the questionable group.