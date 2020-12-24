Jaguars sign Dustin Colquitt off Buccaneers practice squad

Getty Images

The Jaguars had to play without a punter last weekend, but that won’t be the case this Sunday.

The team announced that they have signed Dustin Colquitt off the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

Jacksonville ruled Logan Cooke out last Saturday because of an illness. Cooke has since been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Aldrick Rosas punted in Cooke’s place because the team didn’t have a punter on their practice squad.

They added one to the practice squad when they placed Cooke on the reserve list, but Colquitt is able to join the active roster right away because he’s been in COVID-19 testing with the Bucs.

Colquitt spent 15 seasons with the Chiefs before parting ways with the team this offseason. He punted in one game with the Steelers earlier this season and signed with the Bucs last week as insurance after Bradley Pinion was placed on the COVID-19 list. He and the team’s other specialists were cleared in time to play.