Jets fans mad at punter for game-saving (and Trevor Lawrence-losing) tackle

Getty Images

The Jets punted while leading 23-20 late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, and for a moment it appeared that Rams return man Nsimba Webster was breaking into the clear for a game-winning touchdown. But Rams punter Braden Mann tackled Webster after a 34-yard return, the Jets’ defense held on the subsequent possession, and the Jets preserved the win.

Jets fans were not happy.

Mann said fans told him on social media that he screwed up the future of the franchise by costing them the first overall pick in the draft and a chance to take Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“I got a few messages like that,” he said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “But whoever says something like that, I don’t think they ever tried to compete at something like this. For us, we get paid to play. We get paid to win.”

Mann doesn’t particularly care what those fans think.

“I couldn’t care less about the social media reaction, to be honest with you,” he said.

Fans may want to tank, but that’s not the mentality of NFL players. If you’re on the field, you’re playing to win. That’s what Mann was doing.