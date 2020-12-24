Jon Gruden won’t let the cat out of the bag on Raiders starting QB

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden isn’t saying who will start at quarterback on Saturday night.

Derek Carr practiced for the third straight day and Gruden said on Thursday that he’s “optimistic” about Carr’s chances of playing despite the groin injury he suffered against the Chargers in Week 15. That optimism would seem to point in the direction of Carr getting the nod, but Gruden did his best to keep Marcus Mariota in play.

“I am not going to let the cat out of the bag . . . both quarterbacks have prepared to play,” Gruden said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com.

The Raiders have slim playoff hopes heading into their game against the Dolphins and it looks like we’ll have to wait until Saturday to find out which quarterback will be trying to keep them alive.