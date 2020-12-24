Keenan Allen did not practice Thursday, likely a game-time decision on Sunday

Getty Images

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen sat out his second consecutive practice with a hamstring injury.

Allen played only 24 snaps and received just three targets in last week’s game against the Raiders with the same injury. He caught one pass for 17 yards in the contest.

Head coach Anthony Lynn said in his Thursday press conference that Allen is likely to be a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup with Denver.

Defensive end Uchenna Nwosu (knee) also did not participate on Thursday.

Defensive end Joey Bosa (shin/concussion) was limited.

Cornerback Chris Harris (foot) was upgraded from limited to full. Safety Nasir Adderly (shoulder), offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion), fullback Gabe Nabers (ankle), linebacker Denzel Perryman (back), and wide receiver Joe Reed (ribs) were also full.

Additionally, the Chargers activated offensive tackle Trey Pipkins off the reserve/COVID-19 list.