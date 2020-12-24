Lions now down a head coach, all three coordinators and three top position coaches

Getty Images

Few NFL teams have ever seen attrition on their coaching staff like the Lions are experiencing before Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers.

On Thanksgiving, the Lions’ head coach was Matt Patricia. Their offensive coordinator was Darrell Bevell. Their special teams coordinator was Brayden Coombs. Their defensive coordinator was Cory Undlin. Their three main defensive position coaches were defensive line coach Bo Davis, defensive backs coach Steve Gregory and linebackers coach Ty McKenzie.

On Christmas Eve, none of those coaches are with the Lions.

Patricia was fired after the Lions lost on Thanksgiving. Bevell became interim head coach, and he fired Coombs this week. Then Bevell himself was forced to isolate because of COVID-19 exposure, as were Undlin, Davis, Gregory and McKenzie.

Wide receivers coach Robert Prince will serve as interim-interim head coach. Quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will call the offensive plays. Evan Rothstein, whose previous job title was “Head coach assistant/research & analysis,” will call the defensive plays. Assistant special teams coach Marquice Williams will handle the special teams coordinator duties.