Lions release running back Jonathan Williams

The Detroit Lions released running back Jonathan Williams on Friday to free up a spot for the return of defensive end Everson Griffen from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Griffen was activated from the list earlier in the week and given a roster exemption as he worked back into practice after missing Detroit’s previous two games. The move with Williams clears the way for Griffen’s return.

Williams has played in five games this season for Detroit. He had four receptions for 21 yards and one carry for five yards in the team’s 41-25 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 26 in his most extensive action with the team.

Griffen has also appeared in five games for the Lions after joining the team in a trade from the Dallas Cowboys in late October. Since joining the team, he has 10 tackles with seven quarterback hits and three passes defended.