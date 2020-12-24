Marquise Brown out of practice with knee injury

Getty Images

The Ravens added wide receiver Marquise Brown to their injury report on Thursday.

Brown did not take part in practice and is listed with a knee injury. Mid-week additions to the injury report are often a bad sign for a player’s chances of playing and Friday will bring word of any injury designation for Brown.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant (thigh), defensive end Calais Campbell (calf), defensive back Anthony Levine (abdomen), linebacker Pernell McPhee (knee), guard Tyre Phillips (concussion), center Matt Skura (back), and linebacker Kristian Welch (foot) all participated in practice after sitting out on Wednesday.

Cornerback Marcus Peters remained out of practice with the calf injury that kept him from playing against Jacksonville last weekend.