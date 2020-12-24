Matt Rhule: Christian McCaffrey is dying to play, but he’s just not there yet

Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey remains sidelined by a thigh injury, as the Panthers running back did not practice on Thursday.

Head coach Matt Rhule previously called McCaffrey doubtful for Sunday’s game against Washington.

“He’s not able to play,” Rhule said Thursday, via David Newton of ESPN. “He wants to play. He’s dying to play. Just not quite there yet.”

McCaffrey has played only three games this season while dealing with a series of injuries.

But Carolina’s defense could take a hit on Sunday, too, as defensive end Brian Burns remained out of practice with a knee injury. Burns has 8.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits in 2020.

Left tackle Russell Okung (calf) and cornerback Troy Pride (hip) also missed their second practice of the week.

Defensive end Austin Larkin (shoulder), defensive tackle Bravvion Roy (knee), and linebacker Adarius Taylor (ankle) were limited on Thursday.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, defensive end Marquis Haynes, and defensive end Efe Obada (knee) were full.