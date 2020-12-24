Matthew Stafford on missing coaches: On us to be prepared and play well

Getty Images

The Lions practiced without head coach Darrell Bevell, defensive coordinator Cory Undlin, and their defensive position coaches for Wednesday’s practice and it is unclear that they’ll be back for Saturday’s game against the Buccaneers.

One Lions coach and one player tested positive for COVID-19 this week and the other coaches were away from the building because of close contacts. Bevell said Wednesday that the process of determining if they were high-risk contacts was ongoing and the team expects to know Thursday about who will be available.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said that the situation is one more bump in the road in what’s been a “wild ride” of a season in Detroit.

“We all just got to be ready to adapt,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I kind of, it’s been that way all season. Shoot, I was locked in a hotel room for a week not too long ago, too, so we’ve all been there taking our turns. It’s not easy, it’s not fun. It’s understandable. We’re trying to do what’s right, trying to keep everybody safe in this building, but at the same time it’s difficult, yeah, but there’s plenty of teams in the league have dealt with these things. We’re just one of them at this moment. It’s on us to make sure that we’re prepared and ready to go play well.”

If Bevell and Undlin are not able to coach on Saturday, the Lions will have new play callers on both sides of the ball. Stafford sees a potential silver lining to that because there’s “no scouting report on the new guy calling the plays.”