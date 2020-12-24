Mike Evans is 221 receiving yards away from an all-time record (and his coach is aware of it)

USA TODAY Sports

In each of his six prior NFL seasons, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans generated at least 1,000 receiving yards. That ties him with Randy Moss for the most consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career.

Evans can break the record with 221 yards in Tampa Bay’s final two regular-season games. Coach Bruce Arians is aware of that.

“It’s something in my mind,” Arians told reporters on Thursday, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I haven’t talked to the quarterback. I don’t want the quarterbacks forcing things. But, yeah, it’s in my mind. When guys have a chance to, in the history of the NFL, make something happen, you want to see it happen. I would love for Mike to get that record.”

Moss would have had eight straight 1,000-yard seasons to start his career but for an injury that caused him to miss three games in 2004. He gained 1,005 in 2005, his first season in Oakland, before plummeting to 553 yards in 2006.

Evans also is 52 yards away from cracking the all-time top 100 in receiving yards. He’ll quickly climb the ladder after that, especially if he keeps producing like he has since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2014.