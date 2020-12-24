Mitch Trubisky: I feel very comfortable right now

Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky has unquestionably improved the Bears’ offense since he regained the starting quarterback role when Nick Foles got hurt. Chicago is 2-2 in those four games, having won the last two to get back in the NFC wild card race.

A significant amount of that offensive success has come through the run game. But in the last two wins, Trubisky’s completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 469 yards with four touchdowns and one interception, adding 57 yards on the ground.

“I feel very comfortable right now,” Trubisky said in his Wednesday press conference. “I think we keep getting better each week as an offense, which is important. We’re gaining confidence as a unit and right now, we’re executing at a high rate, which helps consistency across the board. And we’ve been efficient. So I definitely feel comfortable. And I’m very confident with where we’re at, mindset with the guys and how we’re handling each week.”

Trubisky is also a pending free agent since the Bears declined his fifth-year option in the spring. That decision altered Trubisky’s mindset and approach to the year.

“I would say I just wanted to control my own destiny,” Trubisky said. “I’m controlling what I can control at this point and I’m just trying to take control of my career and put it in the direction I want it to go. Sometimes you’ve got to be a little more assertive and speak up for what you want to happen, for what you believe in. And just go out there and continue to put the team first, like I have. Just continue to work hard, try to perfect my craft, keep getting better each and every day. But there was a little switch that flipped in the beginning where I just had to get that edge a little bit to where I’ve got to take control of my own destiny at this point.”

If Trubisky continues to lead the Bears to wins down the stretch, there will likely be a market for his services as a QB in 2021 — whether that’s in Chicago or elsewhere.