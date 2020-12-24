Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson declares for draft

Getty Images

Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson will forgo his final season of eligibility. The junior announced Thursday he will make himself available for the 2021 draft.

Jefferson rushed for 2,923 yards and 27 touchdowns in three seasons for the Beavers. He also caught 43 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns.

“Through much discussion and guidance from loved ones, I have made the decision to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the 2021 NFL draft,” Jefferson said in his statement. “Although it will be difficult to leave Corvallis and my OSU family, this journey has been a lifetime in the making and I am excited to embark on this next chapter.”

Jefferson rushed for more than 100 yards in four of five games this season, including 226 against rival Oregon on Nov. 27.