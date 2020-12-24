Phillip Lindsay, Bradley Chubb do not practice, uncertain for Sunday

Getty Images

The Broncos may be without two of their key contributors on Sunday, as they look to finish the season strong.

Both running back Phillip Lindsay and defensive end Bradley Chubb will sit out Thursday’s practice and their status for Sunday is uncertain.

“It’s going to go down to the wire [with both of them],” Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said, via Troy Renck of KMGH.

The Broncos will not practice on Friday for Christmas, so Fangio said he will evaluate both players before the team leaves for Los Angeles.

Lindsay has 502 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown in 11 games this season, eight starts. Chubb has started all 14 contests this year and leads the team with 7.5 sacks.