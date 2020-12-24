Raheem Morris: Everything we do is an interview

Getty Images

Falcons president Rich McKay said this week that interim head coach Raheem Morris will interview for the full-time job before the Falcons hire anyone as the permanent replacement for Dan Quinn.

Morris has gone 4-5 since Quinn was fired in the wake of an 0-5 start to the season and he said Wednesday that it “means a lot” to have an interview for the job. Morris also said that he feels like he’s been in an extended interview process since taking on the interim role.

“Every single day I communicate with Rich McKay, twice a week I communicate with Arthur Blank,” Morris said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “All of those things are looked at as interviews. . . . Everything we do is an interview. It always will be, and it always has been. You always have to remember that with everything that you’re doing.”

By firing Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff, the Falcons signaled a desire for a fresh start that would seem to work against keeping an interim head coach on hand. Morris’ chance to argue otherwise will include how the team performs over the final two weeks of the season.