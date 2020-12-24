Report: Lions are expected to interview Brad Holmes for G.M. opening

Getty Images

The Lions have started interviewing General Manager candidates who are not currently employed by other teams and there’s word of another candidate who is expected to be added to the list once the process expands after the end of the regular season.

Lindsay Thiry of ESPN.com reports that the Lions are expected to interview Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes. Holmes’ name has also come up as a candidate for the opening in Atlanta.

Holmes has been in his current job for eight seasons. His work helped stock the roster of an NFC champion two years ago and this year’s Rams club is also on track for a postseason berth. He’s spent 18 years with the Rams overall after playing defensive tackle at North Carolina A&T.

The Lions have interviewed former Texans G.M. Rick Smith, former Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli, and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick.