Saints activate Jameis Winston, list Trey Hendrickson as questionable

The Saints will have quarterback Jameis Winston back on the active roster for Friday’s game against the Vikings.

Winston was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. He was not in uniform for last Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs after going on the list ahead of the game.

It remains to be seen if they will have defensive end Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson, who leads the Saints with 12.5 sacks, is questionable with a neck injury. He was limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but didn’t practice on Thursday.

Right guard Nick Easton (concussion) and safety Marcus Williams (ankle) were both ruled out. Wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith was initially ruled out with an ankle injury before being placed on injured reserve.

The Saints also activated wideout Marquez Callaway from injured reserve, promoted wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad, and signed wide receiver Austin Carr from the practice squad. Wide receiver Tommylee Lewis and guard Patrick Omameh were waived to round out the day’s moves.