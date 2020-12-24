Seahawks place Phil Haynes on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Seahaws placed backup offensive guard Phil Haynes on injured reserve, ending his season.

A player can come back from injured reserve only once this season. Haynes began the season on injured reserve with a hip injury, returning Nov. 18.

He now is on season-ending injured reserve with a groin injury.

Haynes played two games this season, seeing action on one offensive snap and 10 on special teams.

The roster moves leaves the Seahawks with 51 players on their 53-player roster, allowing spots for tight end Greg Olsen and cornerback Tre Flowers to return from injured reserve.

On their Thursday practice report, the Seahawks listed defensive tackle Jarran Reed (chest) as a non-participant for the second consecutive day. Left guard Mike Iupati (neck) and right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) also remain out.

Running back Chris Carson (foot) returned to a full practice after being limited Wednesday.