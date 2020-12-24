Shaq Lawson, DeVante Parker among Dolphins listed as questionable

Getty Images

The Dolphins played without wide receiver DeVante Parker last weekend and they’re not sure he’ll be back this week.

Parker was limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury and he was listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s game against the Raiders. Wide receiver Jakeem Grant (hamstring), tight end Mike Gesicki (shoulder), and left guard Ereck Flowers (ankle) also missed last Sunday’s win and join Parker in the questionable category.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson did play last week, but he’s joined those offensive players with a questionable tag this week. He has a shoulder injury and was limited in practice all week.

Rookie right guard Solomon Kindley didn’t practice all week with knee and foot injuries. He’s the only player who has been ruled out for the game.