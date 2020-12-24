Terry McLaurin out of practice again Thursday

Getty Images

Washington’s top wide receiver is out of practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

Terry McLaurin is dealing with an ankle injury as the team prepares for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. He’s been listed on some previous injury reports with ankle issues, but was not on the report at all in Week 15.

McLaurin has 80 catches for 1,078 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Linebacker Thomas Davis is also off the field for the second straight day. He’s listed for non-injury reasons.

Running back Antonio Gibson is working in individual drills after getting in a limited practice on Wednesday. He has a turf toe injury and has missed the team’s last two games.