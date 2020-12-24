Texans place tackle Tytus Howard on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Houston Texans placed right tackle Tytus Howard on injured reserve due to a concussion sustained in Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Howard was injured in the first half of the game in Indianapolis. He stayed in the hospital in Indianapolis overnight for evaluation while the team returned to Houston. With just two weeks remaining in the season and the Texans eliminated from the playoffs, the move to injured reserve ends Howard’s season.

Howard had played nearly every snap this season for the Texans prior to Sunday when he exited after just 19 plays. The former first-round pick in 2019 has appeared in 22 games for Houston over the last two seasons.

Roderick Johnson replaced Howard at tackle against the Colts and he’ll likely continue in the role moving forward.

The Texans promoted defensive tackle Auzoyah Alufohai from their practice squad to take Howard’s spot on the roster. Additionally, cornerback Mark Fields was activated from the exempt list after clearing intake protocols with the team. He was waived by the Minnesota Vikings from their injured reserve list last week and claimed by Houston.