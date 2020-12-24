Titans sign Wyatt Ray to 53-man roster, place Chris Milton on IR

Getty Images

The Titans made a few roster moves on Thursday, including signing outside linebacker Wyatt Ray to the 53-man roster from their practice squad.

Ray has appeared in a pair of games this season. He played 13 defensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps against the Bears in Week 9. And he played two defensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps last week against Detroit.

As a corresponding move, the Titans placed cornerback Chris Milton on injured reserve. He’s mainly played special teams in all of Tennessee’s games this season.

The Titans also signed wide receiver Rashard Davis to their practice squad.