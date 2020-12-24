Tyreek Hill limited in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring) was back on the field as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice.

Though Hill didn’t practice Wednesday, head coach Andy Reid said he thought Hill would be OK to play against Atlanta this week.

Defensive end Frank Clark was added to Thursday’s injury report with an illness and did not participate.

Linebacker Damien Wilson (knee) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were Kansas City’s additional DNPs.

Running back Le’Veon Bell (knee), running back Darwin Thompson (illness), offensive lineman Mike Remmers (back/neck), linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder), and tight end Nick Keizer (shoulder) were all full.