Vikings promote Jake Bargas, Eddie Yarbrough

Getty Images

The Vikings promoted two players from the practice squad for Friday’s game against the Saints.

Fullback Jake Bargas and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough are available to play.

Bargas, a rookie, played tight end at North Carolina. The Vikings converted him to fullback.

He has not played in an NFL game, but he could get that chance with C.J. Ham questionable with a quadriceps injury. Ham has played 372 offensive snaps and 202 on special teams.

Yarbrough has played 45 defensive snaps and 28 on special teams in two games this season.