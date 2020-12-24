With 11 rushing TDs, Kyler Murray and Cam Newton in rare territory for a QB

Getty Images

Heading into this season, a quarterback had only totaled 11 rushing touchdowns five times in NFL history. This year, it’s happened twice.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Patriots quarterback Cam Newton each have 11 rushing touchdowns this season, putting them into a tie for third in NFL history for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.

Newton himself owns the record, with 14 rushing touchdowns in his rookie season of 2011. The second-most rushing touchdowns for a quarterback in a season is 12, set by Steve Grogan of the Patriots in 1976. In a tie for third with Murray and Newton are Johnny Lujack of the 1950 Bears, Tobin Rote of the 1956 Packers and Kordell Stewart of the 1997 Steelers, with 11 rushing touchdowns each.

Murray could break Newton’s record, or Newton could break his own record, with four more rushing touchdowns in the final two games of the season.