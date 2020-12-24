Zach Taylor: Brandon Allen is on track to play if we need him

Getty Images

Zac Taylor said Thursday that quarterback Brandon Allen is on track to play in Sunday’s game against the Texans.

But Taylor added the caveat, “If we need him,” per Ben Baby of ESPN, noting he didn’t need to reveal the club’s starter at this point.

Allen has started three games in place of Joe Burrow, who suffered a season-ending knee injury back in Week 11. But Ryan Finley was able to beat the Steelers on Monday, which likely induced Taylor’s gamesmanship.

Allen was limited on Wednesday’s Bengals injury report. He’s completed 65.5 percent of his passes for 506 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions this year. Finley was 7-of-13 passing for 89 yards with a touchdown, plus 10 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown in Monday’s win over Pittsburgh.