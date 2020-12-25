49ers activate George Kittle from IR, place Nick Mullens, Raheem Mostert on IR

Getty Images

The 49ers will have tight end George Kittle back in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Cardinals. They made it official Friday, activating Kittle from injured reserve.

Kittle has missed the past six games with a foot injury.

The 49ers will not have quarterback Nick Mullens or running back Raheem Mostert.

Mullens, who had started the past six games in place of Jimmy Garoppolo, has a significant elbow injury. C.J. Beathard will start against the Cardinals, and Josh Rosen, signed off the Buccaneers’ practice squad this week, will backup Beathard.

Mostert was diagnosed with another high-ankle sprain during the team’s Week 15 loss to the Cowboys. He finishes his season with 521 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in eight games, having missed one game early in the season with a knee injury before the first high-ankle sprain.

The 49ers announced several other moves, too.

San Francisco activated offensive lineman Colton McKivitz from the reserve/COVID-19 list. It promoted defensive lineman Darrion Daniels from the practice squad, with defensive lineman Alex Barrett and tight end Daniel Helm promoted as COVID-19 replacements. Cornerback Tim Harris Jr. and receiver Jordan Matthews were promoted as standard elevations.

The 49ers downgraded defensive lineman Kevin Givens to out for Saturday’s game for non-injury related reasons.