Alex Smith fully participates in practice, listed as questionable

Quarterback Alex Smith took a step toward returning to the Washington Football Team’s lineup on Friday.

Smith was listed as a full participant in practice for the first time since injuring his calf in a Week 14 win over the 49ers. He was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week and that may mean a wait until Sunday for word on whether he or Dwayne Haskins gets the start against the Panthers.

It looks like wide receiver Terry McLaurin will not be on the receiving end of passes from either quarterback. McLaurin missed a third straight practice with an ankle injury and he was listed as doubtful.

Running back Antonio Gibson (toe) is listed as questionable after missing the last two games. Linebacker Thomas Davis (not-injury related, knee) is out and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) is the third member of the questionable group.