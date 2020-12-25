Allen Robinson, Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks questionable for Sunday

Getty Images

The Bears have a handful of key players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the 1-13 Jaguars.

Wide receiver Allen Robinson was listed as limited in Friday’s practice after sitting out on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Robinson, who has not missed a game all season, drew a questionable tag.

Linebacker Khalil Mack (shoulder) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) also moved from not participating to limited participation on Friday. Defensive back Deon Bush (foot), defensive end Mario Edwards (hamstring), defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (knee), and defensive back Duke Shelley (knee, foot) round out the questionable group for Chicago.

Tight end Demetrius Harris (foot) is listed as doubtful while cornerbacks Buster Skrine (concussion) and Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) have already been ruled out.