Alvin Kamara on possible fine for cleats: The Grinch always tries to steal Christmas

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was generating a lot of buzz on social media well before the first of his six touchdowns on Friday.

Kamara was sporting Christmas themed cleats — one was red and one was green — that drew many admirers as people settled in for the afternoon game against the Vikings. He got plenty of time to show them off while tying the NFL record for touchdowns in a game and it’s a good bet that the league office noticed the footwear.

Kamara’s shoes weren’t in team colors and that has resulted in fines for players in the past. After the 52-33 win was in the books, Kamara was asked about that possibility.

“If they fine me, I’ll just match it and send it to charity. The Grinch always tries to steal Christmas,” Kamara said, via Amie Just of NOLA.com.

Kamara also set a career high with 155 rushing yards, so he may find a fine a small price to pay for what the shoes helped him pull off on Friday.