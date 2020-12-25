Alvin Kamara scores six times, Saints win NFC South

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2020, 7:47 PM EST
Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints
It looked like Alvin Kamara would be stopped short of a six-touchdown game by Saints head coach Sean Payton, but it turned out that no one could stop Kamara on Christmas.

Kamara tied an NFL record with six touchdowns in the Saints’ 52-33 win over the Vikings. It looked like Kamara would miss his chance at scoring a sixth time when Payton opted to give the ball to Taysom Hill from the 1-yard-line late in the fourth quarter, but he got one last chance.

Drew Brees hit tight end Adam Trautman for a 41-yard gain to the Vikings’ 3-yard-line and Kamara got the call on the next play. He scored and tied Ernie Nevers, Dub Jones, and Gale Sayers as the only players with six touchdowns in a game in NFL history. Nevers is the only other player to run for six scores in a game and Sayers did in the last time in 1965.

Kamara ran 22 times for 155 yards. That marks a career high and he did it all while wearing one red shoe and one green shoe to celebrate a Christmas that Kamara won’t soon forget.

The win makes the Saints the champions of the NFC South. It’s the fourth straight year they’ve won the division.

Those exploits represented the tip of the spear on offense for New Orleans. They ran for 264 yards and threw for 319 yards while scoring on seven of their first nine possessions. The only exceptions were a pair of interceptions by Drew Brees. Brees generally looked better than he did in his return to action last week, but there were some shaky moments in addition to the interceptions. Tight end Jared Cook bailed him out of one of them and turned it into a 44-yard gain, which tells you what kind of day it was for the Saints on offense.

Defense wasn’t quite as good as the Vikings were able to rack up 364 yards and take advantage of Saints penalties that allowed Minnesota to keep things closer than they actually felt for much of the afternoon. The Vikings were eliminated from playoff contention with the loss and will close out the season against the Lions.

The Saints are now 11-4 and they remain alive in the hunt for the first seed in the NFC. They’ll need the Packers to lose twice while they beat the Panthers in Week 17.

43 responses to “Alvin Kamara scores six times, Saints win NFC South

  5. Against 5 practice squad players who were lining up for the first time together… just sayin

  6. The Mike Zimmer “HellFire” defense looks more like the Mike Zimmer DumpsterFire defense

  7. Can it really count playing against Vikings backups? 3/4 of their starting defense are out. You can have it, Vikings will be back next year stronger with starters back in lineup.

  8. Could have had the record if he was allowed to have Taysom’s TD. Must be a contract bonus they don’t want to pay out.

  10. Kamara ties an NFL record against the vaunted Viking defense, say it isn’t so!

  13. Vikings will get them back in the playoffs in a couple weeks. What? Wait a second. The Vikings won’t make the playoffs now? SKOLOLOLOL

  14. And fantasy owners across the country, embroiled in playoffs, either bemoan their luck or strut their stuff with games likely decided before the weekend starts.

  15. That’s not correct. The Saints need to beat the Panthers and have the Packers lose one and the Seahawks to win out. They would win the three-way tiebreaker as the Seahawks would leap the Packers if they all end up at 12-4.

  16. Saints do not, mathematically speaking, need the Packers to lose both games for the #1 seed. A Packers loss to the Bears is enough if the Seahawks win out.

  18. Impressive showing by that well-oiled turnstile of a defense that Minnesota puts on the field every week. Thank goodness the Vikings have such a defensive genius for a head coach.

    On a positive note though, Kurt Cousins was able to extend his impressive streak of garbage-time touchdowns.

    Kamara >>>>>> Cook

  20. Nice win for the Saints. But really just popped in to bear witness to the start of an undoubtedly glorious run for another Vikings fans off season championship.

  22. That was hilarious.

    Thank you, Saints, for showing the world that the Vikings have truly the worst defense in NFL history.

  24. And after pouting for not being put out for Taysom Hill’s TD run, he said after the game said it wasn’t even on his mind. The Vikings JV defense continues to lower the bar.

  27. Let me be the first to congratulate the Minnesota Vikings for achieving 60 years in the NFL without ever having won a world championship title. Has that ever been done before?

  28. Way to end the 2020 fantasy season in the most 2020 way for whoever didn’t have this dude…..totally took the fun out of championship weekend before it even starts except for the teams that had him lol

  29. Fantastic, but dang it would have been all the better if Kamera could have been given the chance on the 1 yd line instead of Hill. Could have owned the record instead of tying. Got a feeling coach Peyton was not aware of the record situation at that time.

  32. Good physical game. Depleated Vikings d has a lot of room to grow but even at this point they are not soft.

  33. shades of 2019 49ers with this team. Will be interesting to see if the saints have better luck at winning a chip with mediocre QB play

  34. The Vikings are moving in reverse. And gave everyone extensions who put them in reverse. That’s not how I’d have done it.

  35. The Saints barely even tried and still put up over 50. Kamara should have had 7. I think the Saints deserve the 1 seed more than the Packers.

  36. Like the Saints weren’t missing any of their starters – top edge rusher, starting DT, starting FS, LB, and 2 or their top 3 WRs….

  39. cheeseisfattening says:

    but even at this point they are not soft.

    +++++

    so how many points would a soft team give up -65+?

    I wager a Green Bay defense that gave up 52 would be looked at as soft. By you.

  40. Codylaws says:
    December 25, 2020 at 7:50 pm
    Can it really count playing against Vikings backups? 3/4 of their starting defense are out. You can have it, Vikings will be back next year stronger with starters back in lineup.
    ————————

    In the spirit of the season:

    You serious, Clarke?

  42. Codylaws says:
    December 25, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Can it really count playing against Vikings backups? 3/4 of their starting defense are out. You can have it, Vikings will be back next year stronger with starters back in lineup.
    **********
    So, what are your excuses for the previous 59 seasons? 🤣

  43. The Vikings are out,so there’s no excuses for the Saints if they don’t get it done.

