Alvin Kamara scores three times, Saints up 24-14 at halftime

The Saints Offense took some time to get going the last two weeks, but that was not a problem against the Vikings on Friday.

Alvin Kamara scored on a 40-yard run to cap the team’s first drive, punched it in from a yard out on the second possession, and made it a hat trick with 38 seconds to play in the half. The final score sent the Saints into halftime with a 24-14 lead on the Vikings.

Kamara has 12 carries for 96 yards and two catches for 10 yards to go with the scores that have made for a lot of smiles on the Saints sideline. There are also some fantasy players vying for championships who are happy to see what Kamara has dropped in their stocking thus far.

The Vikings got the ball back after Kamara’s third score, but they mismanaged the clock and never got close to adding points before time expired.

The Saints’ only drive that ended without points saw Harrison Hand pick off Drew Brees inside the Vikings’ 20-yard-line. Linebacker Eric Wilson should have had another pick a few plays before Kamara scored, but Marquez Callaway knocked the ball away.

Brees is 10-of-13 for 151 yards outside of those throws, which is a clear improvement on what he did in his return to the lineup last Sunday against the Chiefs. The Saints’ struggling run defense hasn’t had quite the same bounce as the Vikings have run 11 times for 68 yards, but running the ball may not be a great option as long as the Saints maintain a double-digit lead in the second half.