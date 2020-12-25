Alvin Kamara ties record with fifth rushing touchdown

Getty Images

Saints running back Alvin Kamara might want to make every day Christmas.

Kamara has tied an NFL record with his fifth rushing touchdown of Friday’s game against the Vikings. His seven-yard score in the fourth quarter put the Saints up 38-27 with 12 minutes to play.

Kamara is the first player with five rushing scores in a game since Clinton Portis did it for the Broncos in 2003. Ricky Watters, Jim Brown, Cookie Gilchrist and James Stewart have also run for five scores in a game.

Three players — Gale Sayers, Ernie Nevers and Dub Jones — have scored six touchdowns of any kind in a single game. Kamara is one of 14 with five scores.

Kamara has also set a personal record with 146 rushing yards while wearing festive red and green shoes that he may not want to put out of business once the mistletoe comes down.